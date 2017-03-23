Palmetto Amputee Support Group to hos...

Palmetto Amputee Support Group to host amputee awareness walk

FLORENCE, SC The Palmetto Amputee Support Group is hosting a free amputee awareness walk in front of the Drs. Bruce and Lee Foundation Library, located on 509 Dargan Street in downtown Florence Saturday, according to Carolina Medical Alliance's press release.

