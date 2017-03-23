Man accused of planning Dylann Roof-s...

Man accused of planning Dylann Roof-style attack at arraignment hearing Tuesday

Tuesday Mar 21 Read more: WMBF

FLORENCE, SC The Conway man accused of planning an attack "in the spirit of Dylann Roof" and who purchased a gun from an undercover FBI agent in February is appearing in federal court Tuesday. Benjamin Thomas Samuel McDowell, 29, had an arraignment hearing scheduled for 10:30 a.m. at the federal courthouse in Florence, according to court documents.

