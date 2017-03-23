John Dan Horton
Funeral services for John Dan "Shug" Horton, 87, of Camden, S.C. and formerly of Florence, S.C., will be held at 11:00 o'clock a.m., Monday, March 27, 2017, in the sanctuary of St. Timothy's Lutheran Church, 1301 Mill, St., Camden, S.C. 29020. Pastor Angela Jennings and Rev.
