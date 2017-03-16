John Courson Indicted
S.C. Senator John Courson has been indicted in connection with the ongoing probe into alleged corruption at the S.C. State House, The State newspaper reported late Thursday. According to reporter John Monk , the veteran lawmaker is accused of converting campaign funds for personal use and misconduct in office.
