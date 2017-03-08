Investigates: Why is Florence taking bids on renovating McQueen Street property

A WMBF News viewer had one question; why was the city of Florence taking bids to recondition a property on McQueen Street? The bids for the work closed Thursday at 2 p.m., with city officials choosing the lowest bid of $28,550. The city does not own the property, located at 337 N. McQueen St. John Hunter does and he has lived there his whole life.

