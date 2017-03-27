House panel gives initial approval to three South Carolina Ethics Commission nominees

Three of Gov. Henry McMaster's nominees for the new State Ethics Commission easily received initial approval from a House panel Wednesday morning. Current commission member Brian Barnwell of Eastover; and Columbia residents Brandolyn Pinkston, former administrator of the S.C. Department of Consumer Affairs; and commercial attorney and former assistant attorney general Ashleigh Wilson all will next be considered by the House Ethics Committee.

