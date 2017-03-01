HopeHealth Florence expansion coming this summer
HopeHealth is expanding who it serves in the Florence area with a brand new 38,000-square-foot building, and it's happening much sooner than expected. Phase two of construction began in 2016 and was set to built five to 10 years down the road.
