Former Penn State Star to speak at Alumni Dinner

Myrtle Beach, S.C. The Annual Dinner of the Myrtle Beach Chapter of the Penn State Alumni Association will be Friday March 31 with guest speaker Blair Thomas, former star running back at Penn State and the Carolina Panthers, Dallas Cowboys, New England Patriots and New York Jets of the NFL. Thomas, now a successful coach and businessman, speaks often to the delight of audiences about his experiences and work with charitable causes.

