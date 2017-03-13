Florence One schools facilities commi...

Florence One schools facilities committee meets for the first time

The Florence School District One formed a group of selected school board and community members to create better communication between the public and the school district. Florence One schools started the discussion after last Thursday's board meeting, where chairman Barry Townsend explained how he was frustrated he kept hearing during public input that there wasn't a clear plan outlined when it comes to school capacity numbers, building renovations, and the proposed grade reconfiguration plan.

