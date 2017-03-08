Florence man sentenced to over 11 Years on federal drug charge
COLUMBIA, SC U.S. Attorney Beth Drake announced Thursday a Florence man was charged in federal court with intent to distribute cocaine and cocaine base. According to a news release, United States District Judge Bruce H. Hendricks of Charleston sentenced Bruce to 140 months in federal prison.
