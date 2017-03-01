Florence man charged for distributing child pornography

FLORENCE, SC A Florence man was arrested last week for his alleged involvement in downloading and distributing child pornography on the internet, according to a news release from the South Carolina Attorney General's Office. Joseph Nicklaus Trolio, 35, is charged with one count of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, an offense punishable by up to 10 years in prison, the release states.

