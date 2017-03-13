Florence deputies seeking suspects in...

Florence deputies seeking suspects in utility trailer, golf cart theft

The Florence County Sheriff's Office investigators need help with identifying and locating suspects involved the theft of a utility trailer and golf cart. According to the FCSO, the theft occurred at or around midnight on March 13. The suspects were seen in a light-colored, late-model Toyota 4Runner entering the property near the victim's residence on West Old Number Four Highway in Coward, SC.

