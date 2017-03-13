Florence deputies seeking suspects in utility trailer, golf cart theft
The Florence County Sheriff's Office investigators need help with identifying and locating suspects involved the theft of a utility trailer and golf cart. According to the FCSO, the theft occurred at or around midnight on March 13. The suspects were seen in a light-colored, late-model Toyota 4Runner entering the property near the victim's residence on West Old Number Four Highway in Coward, SC.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
