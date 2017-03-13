Florence County murder suspect captured in New York
FLORENCE, SC A suspect wanted in connection with a fatal February shooting in Florence County has been captured in the state of New York. According to a press release from the Florence County Sheriff's Office, Lawrence Sean Denuncio, 31, of Florence, was taken into custody Wednesday in Albany, N.Y. by agents with the U.S. Marshals Service and various New York law enforcement agencies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Add your comments below
Florence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|used work clothes (May '11)
|Dec '16
|Elvis
|38
|Jared Lee Jordan
|Dec '16
|Jlwcc
|1
|Erin O'Flaherty: Miss Missouri is Miss America'... (Sep '16)
|Nov '16
|Sorry
|20
|Dexter Lindsey Needs Help
|Nov '16
|Your Brother Chris
|1
|Very unpleasant lunch at Struttin Turkey Restau... (Feb '14)
|Nov '16
|Joe Simmons
|7
|Effingham Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Oct '16
|Musikologist
|13
|Florence Is Corrupt (Sep '13)
|Oct '16
|sicklecell supporter
|6
Find what you want!
Search Florence Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC