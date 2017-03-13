Florence County murder suspect captur...

Florence County murder suspect captured in New York

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: WMBF

FLORENCE, SC A suspect wanted in connection with a fatal February shooting in Florence County has been captured in the state of New York. According to a press release from the Florence County Sheriff's Office, Lawrence Sean Denuncio, 31, of Florence, was taken into custody Wednesday in Albany, N.Y. by agents with the U.S. Marshals Service and various New York law enforcement agencies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Florence Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
used work clothes (May '11) Dec '16 Elvis 38
Jared Lee Jordan Dec '16 Jlwcc 1
News Erin O'Flaherty: Miss Missouri is Miss America'... (Sep '16) Nov '16 Sorry 20
Dexter Lindsey Needs Help Nov '16 Your Brother Chris 1
Very unpleasant lunch at Struttin Turkey Restau... (Feb '14) Nov '16 Joe Simmons 7
Effingham Music Selection (Sep '12) Oct '16 Musikologist 13
Florence Is Corrupt (Sep '13) Oct '16 sicklecell supporter 6
See all Florence Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Florence Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for Florence County was issued at March 15 at 11:03PM EDT

Florence Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Florence Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Syria
  1. Ireland
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Florence, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,227 • Total comments across all topics: 279,587,408

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC