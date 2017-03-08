Florence County deputies search for missing man with diminished mental capabilities
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC Investigators with the Florence County Sheriff's Office asked the public's help Saturday night locating a missing man. According to a news release, Michael Matthew Nathaniel Dice, 22, of Darlington, was last seen around 11 a.m. Saturday on Rockwood Lane in Florence.
