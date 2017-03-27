Florence breaks ground on Vista Place housing development
The surrounding abandoned areas of downtown will see new infrastructure and development. The city identified the blighted neighborhoods and Vista Place is the first to see construction.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Comments
Add your comments below
Florence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jury chosen for capital murder trial of Williams (Jun '06)
|Mar 19
|Nicole
|5
|used work clothes (May '11)
|Dec '16
|Elvis
|38
|Jared Lee Jordan
|Dec '16
|Jlwcc
|1
|Erin O'Flaherty: Miss Missouri is Miss America'... (Sep '16)
|Nov '16
|Sorry
|20
|Dexter Lindsey Needs Help
|Nov '16
|Your Brother Chris
|1
|Very unpleasant lunch at Struttin Turkey Restau... (Feb '14)
|Nov '16
|Joe Simmons
|7
|Effingham Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Oct '16
|Musikologist
|13
Find what you want!
Search Florence Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC