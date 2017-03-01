Eight separate federal cases end in guilty pleas for Grand Strand, Pee Dee defendants

COLUMBIA, SC Eight men from across the Grand Strand and the Pee Dee entered guilty pleas this week in federal court in Florence on a variety of charges stemming from separate cases. On Monday, Florwer Carlin Lizano, 31, of Dillon, pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, according to a U.S. Attorney press release.

