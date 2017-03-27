Directors, organizations join hands in cleaning up Florence

The Keep Florence Beautiful Board of Directors, along with volunteers and organizations will clean up the debris and trash in Florence for the Great American Cleanup event April 1. According to a press release from Keep Florence Beautiful, volunteers will clean designated areas of the community. The teams will then meet at Naturally Outdoors Outfitters, located on 2519 West Palmetto Street, where they'll turn in their clean up reports and eat lunch.

