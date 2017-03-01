DeSoto Parish youth pastor, high scho...

DeSoto Parish youth pastor, high school student arrested on child porn charges

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: WMBF

An ArkLaTex youth pastor and North DeSoto High School student have been arrested and charged with pornography involving juveniles, according to the Desoto Parish Sheriff's Office. Detective Adam Ewing says they arrested 25-year-old Zachary Almarode on Thursday night along with 18-year-old Lauren Maschino.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Florence Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
used work clothes (May '11) Dec '16 Elvis 38
Jared Lee Jordan Dec '16 Jlwcc 1
News Erin O'Flaherty: Miss Missouri is Miss America'... Nov '16 Sorry 20
Dexter Lindsey Needs Help Nov '16 Your Brother Chris 1
Very unpleasant lunch at Struttin Turkey Restau... (Feb '14) Nov '16 Joe Simmons 7
Effingham Music Selection (Sep '12) Oct '16 Musikologist 13
Florence Is Corrupt (Sep '13) Oct '16 sicklecell supporter 6
See all Florence Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Florence Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Florence County was issued at March 06 at 10:24AM EST

Florence Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Florence Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Egypt
  1. Iran
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iraq
  5. Sudan
 

Florence, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,754 • Total comments across all topics: 279,356,971

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC