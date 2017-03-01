Darlington police search for man last seen on Sunday
DARLINGTON, SC Darlington police are asking the public's help in locating a missing man who hasn't been seen since Sunday. According to a press release from the Darlington City Police Department, Walter Lawrence Snell was possibly seen in the area of Lucas Street and S.C. 52 in Florence, near the Thunderbird.
