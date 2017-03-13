Darlington man pleads guilty to federal drug, weapon charges

A Darlington man pleaded guilty in federal court in Florence to drug conspiracy and firearms charges after a change of plea. According to a press release, Justin Martin Jackson, 29, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to three counts: conspiracy to violate the drug laws of the United States; using a communication device to facilitate the commission of a felony under the Controlled Substances Act; and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.