Darlington County deputies search for missing woman
FLORENCE, SC The Darlington County Sheriff's Office asked the public's help Saturday morning finding a missing woman. According to a DCSO news release, Kristianna Douglas, 20, of Florence, left her home on South Charleston Road Friday night and did no return.
