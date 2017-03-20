Community invited to meet top candida...

Community invited to meet top candidates for Florence School District Four superintendent

Read more: WMBF

Left: Dr. Rechel Anderson; Center: Dr. Rosa Dingle; Right: Dr. Fannie Mason TIMMONSVILLE, SC Community members will have the opportunity to meet the top three candidates in the running to be the next superintendent of the Florence County School District Four. According to a press release, the community forum will take place on March 28, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. It will be held at the district board room, located at 304 Kemper St. in Timmonsville.

