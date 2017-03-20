Community invited to meet top candidates for Florence School District Four superintendent
Left: Dr. Rechel Anderson; Center: Dr. Rosa Dingle; Right: Dr. Fannie Mason TIMMONSVILLE, SC Community members will have the opportunity to meet the top three candidates in the running to be the next superintendent of the Florence County School District Four. According to a press release, the community forum will take place on March 28, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. It will be held at the district board room, located at 304 Kemper St. in Timmonsville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Add your comments below
Florence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jury chosen for capital murder trial of Williams (Jun '06)
|Sun
|Nicole
|5
|used work clothes (May '11)
|Dec '16
|Elvis
|38
|Jared Lee Jordan
|Dec '16
|Jlwcc
|1
|Erin O'Flaherty: Miss Missouri is Miss America'... (Sep '16)
|Nov '16
|Sorry
|20
|Dexter Lindsey Needs Help
|Nov '16
|Your Brother Chris
|1
|Very unpleasant lunch at Struttin Turkey Restau... (Feb '14)
|Nov '16
|Joe Simmons
|7
|Effingham Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Oct '16
|Musikologist
|13
Find what you want!
Search Florence Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC