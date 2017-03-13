4,000 local Walmart employees receive...

4,000 local Walmart employees receive share of $3.4m in cash bonuses

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WMBF

MYRTLE BEACH, SC Over 4,000 Walmart employees in the Myrtle Beach and Florence area received a share of more than $3.4 million in cash bonuses, based on their stores' performance in the fourth quarter. Over 850,000 associates across the nation received a share of $157 million, which was included in their March 9 paychecks, according to a news release from a public relations firm representing the company.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Florence Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
used work clothes (May '11) Dec '16 Elvis 38
Jared Lee Jordan Dec '16 Jlwcc 1
News Erin O'Flaherty: Miss Missouri is Miss America'... (Sep '16) Nov '16 Sorry 20
Dexter Lindsey Needs Help Nov '16 Your Brother Chris 1
Very unpleasant lunch at Struttin Turkey Restau... (Feb '14) Nov '16 Joe Simmons 7
Effingham Music Selection (Sep '12) Oct '16 Musikologist 13
Florence Is Corrupt (Sep '13) Oct '16 sicklecell supporter 6
See all Florence Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Florence Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for Florence County was issued at March 15 at 3:24PM EDT

Florence Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Florence Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. China
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Ireland
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
 

Florence, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,442 • Total comments across all topics: 279,573,743

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC