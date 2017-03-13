4,000 local Walmart employees receive share of $3.4m in cash bonuses

MYRTLE BEACH, SC Over 4,000 Walmart employees in the Myrtle Beach and Florence area received a share of more than $3.4 million in cash bonuses, based on their stores' performance in the fourth quarter. Over 850,000 associates across the nation received a share of $157 million, which was included in their March 9 paychecks, according to a news release from a public relations firm representing the company.

