University trustee apologizes for painting by Hitler, says hea s gotten rid of it
Eddie Floyd a Florence, S.C. heart surgeon and member of the University of South Carolina Board of Trustees is an avid art collector whose collection includes works of art by historical figures such as Winston Churchill and Dwight Eisenhower. He recently came under fire for owning a painting by Adolf Hitler.
