Timmonsville police arrest man after he shot at wife in front of kids

Yesterday

TIMMONSVILLE, SC A Florence man was arrested Saturday after he fired a shot at his wife in front of their kids. According to Timmonsville Police Chief Billy Brown, the incident began with an argument at the couple's home on Kershaw Street and the woman was not injured.

