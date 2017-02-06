Suspect identified, sought in fatal s...

Suspect identified, sought in fatal shooting on Francis Marion Road in Florence

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 3 Read more: WMBF

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC The Florence County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating the suspect wanted in connection with a deadly Wednesday shooting on Francis Marion Road in Florence. According to an FCSO press release, investigators have obtained an arrest warrant for Michael Joe Smith, 39, of Florence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Florence Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
used work clothes (May '11) Dec '16 Elvis 38
Jared Lee Jordan Dec '16 Jlwcc 1
News Erin O'Flaherty: Miss Missouri is Miss America'... Nov '16 Sorry 20
Dexter Lindsey Needs Help Nov '16 Your Brother Chris 1
Very unpleasant lunch at Struttin Turkey Restau... (Feb '14) Nov '16 Joe Simmons 7
Effingham Music Selection (Sep '12) Oct '16 Musikologist 13
Florence Is Corrupt (Sep '13) Oct '16 sicklecell supporter 6
See all Florence Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Florence Forum Now

Florence Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Florence Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
 

Florence, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,196 • Total comments across all topics: 278,621,376

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC