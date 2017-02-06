Suspect identified, sought in fatal shooting on Francis Marion Road in Florence
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC The Florence County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating the suspect wanted in connection with a deadly Wednesday shooting on Francis Marion Road in Florence. According to an FCSO press release, investigators have obtained an arrest warrant for Michael Joe Smith, 39, of Florence.
