South Carolina city creates new department for construction permits

The city council in Florence, South Carolina, approved a first reading of an ordinance that speeds up the process of demolishing abandoned homes and established a new department that will allow business owners to handle all permits in one location, a report by WBTW says . If finalized, the new Department of Building Safety will keep some codes from the county but will replaced outdated ones, the report says.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Construction & Demolition Recycling.