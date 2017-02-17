South Carolina city creates new depar...

South Carolina city creates new department for construction permits

Wednesday Feb 15

The city council in Florence, South Carolina, approved a first reading of an ordinance that speeds up the process of demolishing abandoned homes and established a new department that will allow business owners to handle all permits in one location, a report by WBTW says . If finalized, the new Department of Building Safety will keep some codes from the county but will replaced outdated ones, the report says.

Florence, SC

