Rice talks with constituents about concerns, fears during Florence town hall

FLORENCE, SC Congressman Tom Rice was in the Pee Dee Thursday night to take part in a town hall event and listen to the concerns and apprehensions of his constituents. A line was wrapped around the Dr.'s Bruce and Lee Foundation Library in Florence as people waited to go inside to hear Rice speak.

