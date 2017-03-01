Phone scammers continue to pose as Florence County deputies
FLORENCE, SC Investigators with the Florence County Sheriff's Office are receiving complaints of telephone scams in which the scammers are claiming to be deputies. According to an FCSO press release, the scammers tell the victims that they failed to report for jury duty and a bench warrant has been issued for their arrest.
