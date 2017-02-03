Patheon Completes Acquisition of Mfg....

Patheon Completes Acquisition of Mfg. Site

Patheon has completed the acquisition of a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Florence, SC, from Roche Holdings. The company said it has begun integrating the site into the Patheon network.

