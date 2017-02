HART welcomes Arnett, Dykes to board of directors

Read more: The Mountaineer Publishing Company

Pictured is the HART board of directors, top row left to right, Dr. John Highsmith, Larry East, Becky Seymour, Steve Lloyd, Executive Director. Bottom back row, left to right; Barbara Christian-Thomas, Glenn Arnette , Jim Janke, Bucky Dykes, David Eachus, and Nyda Bittmann-Neville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Mountaineer Publishing Company.