German grocery store Lidl submits plans to build store along U.S. 501

Another new grocery store chain is making Horry County home and the company's plans show it going in near the same intersection as a similar supermarket currently being built on U.S. 501. Horry County Planning and Zoning confirms the company, Lidl, submitted plans recently to put a 36,000-square-foot building along U.S. 501 next to Burning Ridge Road.

