FMU to purchase old post office building in Florence to expand medical programs
FLORENCE, SC Francis Marion University is purchasing and renovating the old post office on Evan and Irby streets in Florence, with the help of three donors, to help expand several of the school's medical programs. "We will close the deal this Wednesday, and we are very, very excited being able to add that to a number of venues we have on campus to offer quality instruction," said FMU president Dr. Fred Carter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Add your comments below
Florence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|used work clothes (May '11)
|Dec '16
|Elvis
|38
|Jared Lee Jordan
|Dec '16
|Jlwcc
|1
|Erin O'Flaherty: Miss Missouri is Miss America'...
|Nov '16
|Sorry
|20
|Dexter Lindsey Needs Help
|Nov '16
|Your Brother Chris
|1
|Very unpleasant lunch at Struttin Turkey Restau... (Feb '14)
|Nov '16
|Joe Simmons
|7
|Effingham Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Oct '16
|Musikologist
|13
|Florence Is Corrupt (Sep '13)
|Oct '16
|sicklecell supporter
|6
Find what you want!
Search Florence Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC