FMU to purchase old post office building in Florence to expand medical programs

FLORENCE, SC Francis Marion University is purchasing and renovating the old post office on Evan and Irby streets in Florence, with the help of three donors, to help expand several of the school's medical programs. "We will close the deal this Wednesday, and we are very, very excited being able to add that to a number of venues we have on campus to offer quality instruction," said FMU president Dr. Fred Carter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.