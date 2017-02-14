Florence authorities seize 74 dosage units of ecstasy, 135 grams of marijuana
FLORENCE, SC Agents with the Florence Police Department executed a search warrant on Sandra Terrace Monday and seized drugs and $1,800, according to a press release from the Florence Police Department. The release states that the Florence Police Department's Special Investigations Unit agents seized 74 dosage units of ecstasy, 135.7 grams of marijuana and several tablets of a prescribed controlled substance and $1,800.
