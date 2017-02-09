Fairfield Inn & Suites Opens in Flore...

Fairfield Inn & Suites Opens in Florence, SC

The Fairfield Inn & Suites Florence I-20 has opened here. Located at 501 Woody Jones Blvd., the 86-room hotel will operate as a Marriott franchise, owned and managed by Raines Hospitality Inc. This is the first Fairfield Inn & Suites in the area to feature the brand's new design and decor.

