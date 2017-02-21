Director of Florence DJJ charged for filing false insurance claim
FLORENCE, SC The Florence Director of the Department of Juvenile Justice turned herself in to police Thursday morning in connection with filing a false insurance claim after a 2016 traffic crash. Lacharda Burgess Green, 36, is charged with presenting false claim for insurance payment, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000, a felony that carries a penalty of up to five years in prison, a fine, or both.
