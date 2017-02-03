Correcting and Replacing Photo Patheon Announces Completion of its...
Patheon adds 300,000 sq ft state-of-the-art manufacturing site in Florence, South Carolina, USA to its global network. Patheon N.V , a leading global provider of high-quality drug development and delivery solutions to the pharmaceutical and biopharma sectors, announced that it has completed the acquisition of a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Florence, South Carolina from Roche Holdings, Inc. Patheon has begun integrating the site into the Patheon network.
