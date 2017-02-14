ALDI to celebrate grand reopening in ...

ALDI to celebrate grand reopening in Florence

Next Story Prev Story
36 min ago Read more: WMBF

FLORENCE, SC ALDI's is inviting the public to its grand reopening and ribbon-cutting ceremony, which will take place in Florence on 1814 South Irby Street Thursday, February 23 at 8:25 a.m., according to a press release from ALDI. "To ensure we can continue to offer Florence shoppers the highest quality products at the lowest possible prices in a simple and easy-to-navigate shopping environment, we're pleased to bring the new look of ALDI to Florence," said Krysta Cearley, Salisbury division Vice President for ALDI.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Florence Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
used work clothes (May '11) Dec '16 Elvis 38
Jared Lee Jordan Dec '16 Jlwcc 1
News Erin O'Flaherty: Miss Missouri is Miss America'... Nov '16 Sorry 20
Dexter Lindsey Needs Help Nov '16 Your Brother Chris 1
Very unpleasant lunch at Struttin Turkey Restau... (Feb '14) Nov '16 Joe Simmons 7
Effingham Music Selection (Sep '12) Oct '16 Musikologist 13
Florence Is Corrupt (Sep '13) Oct '16 sicklecell supporter 6
See all Florence Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Florence Forum Now

Florence Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Florence Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. Toyota
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Al Franken
  5. Pope Francis
 

Florence, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,271 • Total comments across all topics: 278,859,839

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC