ALDI to celebrate grand reopening in Florence
FLORENCE, SC ALDI's is inviting the public to its grand reopening and ribbon-cutting ceremony, which will take place in Florence on 1814 South Irby Street Thursday, February 23 at 8:25 a.m., according to a press release from ALDI. "To ensure we can continue to offer Florence shoppers the highest quality products at the lowest possible prices in a simple and easy-to-navigate shopping environment, we're pleased to bring the new look of ALDI to Florence," said Krysta Cearley, Salisbury division Vice President for ALDI.
