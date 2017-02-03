55-year-old man shot, killed in Florence County
According to Chief Deputy Glenn Kirby with the Florence County Sheriff's Office, it happened at 6 p.m. on Francis Marion Road near Liberty Chapel Road. The victim was identified as Florence resident Malcolm Kindred Kemmerlin by Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken.
