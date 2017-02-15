15 suspected heroin dealers arrested after undercover operation in Johnsonville
A total of 15 suspected heroin traffickers are behind bars after an undercover drug bust operation put these people in custody. WMBF News rode along with the Florence County Sheriff's Office to see it all.
