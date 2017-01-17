West Florence Fire Dept. closes deal ...

West Florence Fire Dept. closes deal on new property

Tuesday

FLORENCE, SC The West Florence Fire Department closed a deal Tuesday on a property once owned by a large welding company in Florence. The property was owned by ESAB, and was purchased for $25,000 just a quarter of its original price of $100,000, according to Florence County councilmember Willard Dorriety.

Florence, SC

