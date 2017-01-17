This stinks: Florence residents upset...

This stinks: Florence residents upset over reeking sewage leak

Wednesday

One neighborhood in Florence is asking the city for help to fix a collapsed 12-inch gravity sewer line that runs through their neighborhood and is now leaking sewage. A foul smell led led residents to bring it to the attention of Florence city officials at the beginning of December.

