This stinks: Florence residents upset over reeking sewage leak
One neighborhood in Florence is asking the city for help to fix a collapsed 12-inch gravity sewer line that runs through their neighborhood and is now leaking sewage. A foul smell led led residents to bring it to the attention of Florence city officials at the beginning of December.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Comments
Add your comments below
Florence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|used work clothes (May '11)
|Dec '16
|Elvis
|38
|Jared Lee Jordan
|Dec '16
|Jlwcc
|1
|Erin O'Flaherty: Miss Missouri is Miss America'...
|Nov '16
|Sorry
|20
|Dexter Lindsey Needs Help
|Nov '16
|Your Brother Chris
|1
|Very unpleasant lunch at Struttin Turkey Restau... (Feb '14)
|Nov '16
|Joe Simmons
|7
|Effingham Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Oct '16
|Musikologist
|13
|Florence Is Corrupt (Sep '13)
|Oct '16
|sicklecell supporter
|6
Find what you want!
Search Florence Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC