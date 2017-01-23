Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on Jan. 22

The Five Irish Tenors will lend their voices for the evening at 6 p.m. Sunday at the Calvin Gilmore Theater, 8901 N. Kings Highway , at the junction of U.S. 17, on the northern tip of Myrtle Beach. Details at 843-913-4000, 800-843-6779 or www.thecarolinaopry.com.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.