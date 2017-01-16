ProbeGate: Pension Fund Connection

A scandalous pension fund investment exposed by this website nearly five years ago has found its way into an ongoing investigation of public corruption at the S.C. State House, multiple sources close to the probe have confirmed to FITSNews . The controversial investment - which routed $30 million of pension fund money to a company called American Timberlands - was made at the behest of Reynolds Williams , chairman of the woefully mismanaged S.C. Retirement System Investment Commission .

Start the conversation, or Read more at FITSNews.