New technology offers hope for sleep apnea patients
Al Pierce snored so loudly that his wife would move to another room during the night. Even worse, said the 67-year-old owner of a wholesale plumbing supply business in Florence, S.C., he'd get up in the morning feeling fatigued and irritable and would have to nap in the late afternoon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Florence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|used work clothes (May '11)
|Dec 15
|Elvis
|38
|Jared Lee Jordan
|Dec 11
|Jlwcc
|1
|Erin O'Flaherty: Miss Missouri is Miss America'...
|Nov '16
|Sorry
|20
|Dexter Lindsey Needs Help
|Nov '16
|Your Brother Chris
|1
|Very unpleasant lunch at Struttin Turkey Restau... (Feb '14)
|Nov '16
|Joe Simmons
|7
|Effingham Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Oct '16
|Musikologist
|13
|Florence Is Corrupt (Sep '13)
|Oct '16
|sicklecell supporter
|6
Find what you want!
Search Florence Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC