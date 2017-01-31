How to Increase Pipe Shop Productivity
ESAB's Warrior Feed Dual 304 wire feeder has all the features that pipe shops require, including gas purge, wire inch, trigger lock , burnback, slow run-in speed and the ability to preset wire feed speed and voltage. Ideal for pipe shops, the heavy duty bench-top Warrior Feed Dual 304 wire feeder from ESAB uses a single power source and increases operator productivity by eliminating wire spool change out for different wire types, diameters and materials used in demanding applications.
