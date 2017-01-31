How to Increase Pipe Shop Productivity

How to Increase Pipe Shop Productivity

ESAB's Warrior Feed Dual 304 wire feeder has all the features that pipe shops require, including gas purge, wire inch, trigger lock , burnback, slow run-in speed and the ability to preset wire feed speed and voltage. Ideal for pipe shops, the heavy duty bench-top Warrior Feed Dual 304 wire feeder from ESAB uses a single power source and increases operator productivity by eliminating wire spool change out for different wire types, diameters and materials used in demanding applications.

