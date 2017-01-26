Former senator tells King crowd don't stop now
Maliya Jackson, Serenity Littles and Latrenda Carter joined about 400 other people for singing, speeches and refreshments at the MLK birthday celebration Monday. Maliya Jackson, Serenity Littles and Latrenda Carter joined about 400 other people for singing, speeches and refreshments at the MLK birthday celebration Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Horry Independent.
Add your comments below
Florence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|used work clothes (May '11)
|Dec '16
|Elvis
|38
|Jared Lee Jordan
|Dec '16
|Jlwcc
|1
|Erin O'Flaherty: Miss Missouri is Miss America'...
|Nov '16
|Sorry
|20
|Dexter Lindsey Needs Help
|Nov '16
|Your Brother Chris
|1
|Very unpleasant lunch at Struttin Turkey Restau... (Feb '14)
|Nov '16
|Joe Simmons
|7
|Effingham Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Oct '16
|Musikologist
|13
|Florence Is Corrupt (Sep '13)
|Oct '16
|sicklecell supporter
|6
Find what you want!
Search Florence Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC