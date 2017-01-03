Florence Sears set to close mid-February
FLORENCE, SC The Sears located on 2701 David H Mcleod Blvd in Florence will be closing mid-February because of its financial performance, according to a press release . On Wednesday, the company informed associates at 78 Kmart stores and 26 Sears stores that their stores will be closing.
