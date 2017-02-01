Driver arrested for involvement in shooting in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC A woman alleged to have been driving during a shooting in Florence earlier this month was arrested by Florence County Sheriff's Office investigators Monday. According to a news release from the FCSO, 29-year-old Jasmine Felicia Hudson was arrested in connection with the January 17 shooting incident on Darlington Street in Florence.
