Discount German grocery store coming to Florence
FLORENCE, SC Lidl, a grocery store chain based in Germany, is opening a store in Florence near West Evans and Palmetto Street. Property Broker John Jebaily confirmed to WMBF News that he signed the papers with Lidl on December 22, 2016, and after years in the making, the discount grocery store will be occupying 6.4 acres of land near the Florence Mall.
